Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by True North Advisors LLC

True North Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Taylor Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 11.5% during the first quarter. Taylor Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 24.8% during the first quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% during the first quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,356,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth $388,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 16.0% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 34,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,096,000 after buying an additional 4,688 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on LLY shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $895.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Leerink Partners reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $715.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday. Hsbc Global Res lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $975.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,135.00 price objective (up previously from $1,133.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $990.89.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $625.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $592.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.86, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.44. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $623.78 and a 52 week high of $972.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $774.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $798.80.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 98.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.92 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.82%.

Insider Activity

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, Director Jamere Jackson acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $639.56 per share, with a total value of $127,912.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 9,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,013,143.12. This trade represents a 2.17% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.