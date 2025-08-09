The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Position Trimmed by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,831 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 759 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 274.0% during the 1st quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

DIS opened at $112.40 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $80.10 and a 1-year high of $124.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.16 and a 200-day moving average of $108.01.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.16. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, June 30th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Walt Disney from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.14.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 46,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,190,748.04. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

