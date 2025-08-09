Condor Capital Management Sells 567 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Condor Capital Management trimmed its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,718 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 567 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lcnb Corp raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 8,973 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $21,181,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $376,000. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 219,499 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $21,665,000 after buying an additional 13,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morton Community Bank raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Morton Community Bank now owns 28,355 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 46,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,190,748.04. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.14.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.4%

NYSE:DIS opened at $112.40 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $80.10 and a 1-year high of $124.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.01. The company has a market capitalization of $202.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.16. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Walt Disney's revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile



The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

