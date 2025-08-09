JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 4,252,401 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,450,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,252,401 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 6.06% of Howmet Aerospace worth $3,171,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HWM. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 15,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Cynosure Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 95.6% in the first quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 118.2% in the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,283,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Vertical Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $85.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.13.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $180.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $179.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.08. The company has a market cap of $72.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.48. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.71 and a 12 month high of $193.26.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 18.09%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.53, for a total value of $4,755,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 131,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,903,607.27. This represents a 18.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John C. Plant sold 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.96, for a total transaction of $125,568,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 236,544 shares in the company, valued at $37,127,946.24. This represents a 77.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.