Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 17,879 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 62.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,891 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 17,879 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,240,275 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $550,334,000 after buying an additional 1,834,118 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 379.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,094,754 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,210,751,000 after buying an additional 31,736,423 shares during the period. Coign Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.7% in the first quarter. Coign Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,698 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 135.1% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 189,976 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $19,951,000 after purchasing an additional 109,182 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.1% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,748,140 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $498,650,000 after purchasing an additional 144,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of COP stock opened at $93.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.73. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $79.88 and a 12 month high of $116.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy producer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on COP. Bank of America decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $117.00 price target (up previously from $113.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $123.00 price target (up previously from $113.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.63.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other news, EVP Kirk L. Johnson purchased 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $94.24 per share, with a total value of $499,472.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president owned 14,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,024.48. This trade represents a 57.44% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

