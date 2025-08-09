National Bank of Canada FI Has $87.74 Million Stock Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,145 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $87,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,152,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,635,281,000 after acquiring an additional 666,534 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,618,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,917,004,000 after acquiring an additional 464,137 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,686,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,722,000 after acquiring an additional 76,896 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,880,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,559,000 after acquiring an additional 35,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,449,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,446,000 after acquiring an additional 346,557 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $294.33 on Friday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $273.71 and a 1-year high of $567.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $340.17 and its 200-day moving average is $385.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $8.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.30 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.26 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 2.83%. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.11%.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In related news, CEO Gail Boudreaux bought 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $286.94 per share, for a total transaction of $2,438,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 151,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,333,678.80. This represents a 5.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Leerink Partners reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective (down from $510.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Baird R W downgraded Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $484.00 price target (down from $555.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Elevance Health from $500.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $485.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.19.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

