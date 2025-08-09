National Bank of Canada FI Buys 147,241 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 63.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 379,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 147,241 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.12% of Republic Services worth $91,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 3,533.3% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 380.8% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $235.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.12. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $197.60 and a 52 week high of $258.75. The company has a market capitalization of $73.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.32%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Republic Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $257.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $229.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.17.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

