Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,368 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.0% of Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XOM. True North Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 71,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,458,000 after acquiring an additional 19,984 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 21,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 570,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,823,000 after acquiring an additional 69,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on XOM. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.26.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $106.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.97. The company has a market capitalization of $455.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52 week low of $97.80 and a 52 week high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $81.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.25%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

