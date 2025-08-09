Swiss National Bank Sells 57,500 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,686,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 57,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in PayPal were worth $175,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,989 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $459,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 15,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 143,613 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,848 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $67.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.65. The company has a market cap of $64.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.85 and a twelve month high of $93.66.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.10. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $265,282.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,174,279.68. This represents a 18.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total value of $304,824.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 48,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,550,894.92. The trade was a 7.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,736 shares of company stock valued at $1,620,835 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PYPL. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on PayPal in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their target price on PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.57.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

