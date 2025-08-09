Townsquare Capital LLC Grows Position in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 71.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,645 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 17,370 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $9,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in Union Pacific by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 67,225 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $15,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,055 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 576,497 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $136,189,000 after purchasing an additional 127,060 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE UNP opened at $222.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Union Pacific Corporation has a twelve month low of $204.66 and a twelve month high of $258.07. The company has a market cap of $131.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $227.09 and its 200 day moving average is $230.48.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.73% and a net margin of 28.43%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $244.00 to $238.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Baird R W raised Union Pacific to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Union Pacific from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.21.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

