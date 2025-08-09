Founders Financial Alliance LLC Makes New Investment in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 882 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 583.3% in the 1st quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO James P. Lang sold 860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total value of $301,301.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,081.95. This trade represents a 69.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SHW shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $405.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.33.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

SHW opened at $352.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $87.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $345.58 and its 200 day moving average is $347.96. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $308.84 and a 12-month high of $400.42.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.91% and a net margin of 11.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.35%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

