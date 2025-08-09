Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST) Position Trimmed by AMF Tjanstepension AB

AMF Tjanstepension AB lessened its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 95.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366,806 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MNST. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 315,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,475,000 after buying an additional 7,465 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 66,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after buying an additional 28,932 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,289,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,455,000 after buying an additional 11,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 8,155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

MNST opened at $64.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.09 billion, a PE ratio of 40.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Monster Beverage Corporation has a 1 year low of $45.19 and a 1 year high of $66.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.71% and a net margin of 20.54%. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MNST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler upgraded Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday. CICC Research upgraded Monster Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered Monster Beverage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 8,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total value of $549,398.16. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 89,501 shares in the company, valued at $5,590,232.46. This represents a 8.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $1,711,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 69,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,391,908.20. This trade represents a 28.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

