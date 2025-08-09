Donoghue Forlines LLC Invests $1.48 Million in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elios Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Elios Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Family Wealth LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE:JNJ opened at $173.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $159.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $140.68 and a fifty-two week high of $173.96.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.09. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The business had revenue of $23.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on JNJ. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Leerink Partners cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.50.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Featured Stories

