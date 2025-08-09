Bristlecone Advisors LLC Purchases 2,430 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 143.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 237.1% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 156.3% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $79.38 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $77.58 and a 52-week high of $79.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.77.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2972 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

