Bristlecone Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in CocaCola by 34.8% during the first quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,391,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the first quarter valued at approximately $837,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CocaCola by 5.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,133,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,499,000 after acquiring an additional 866,773 shares during the period. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its position in shares of CocaCola by 38.3% in the first quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 3,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

CocaCola Stock Performance

CocaCola stock opened at $70.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.83. CocaCola Company has a 52-week low of $60.62 and a 52-week high of $74.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.44.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

CocaCola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. CocaCola had a return on equity of 44.91% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $12.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KO. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 price objective on CocaCola and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group reduced their target price on CocaCola from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Monday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Cfra Research raised CocaCola to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total value of $2,584,063.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 209,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,477,348.30. This trade represents a 15.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 266,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $19,197,000.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 275,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,884,668.76. This represents a 49.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

CocaCola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

