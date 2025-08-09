Bristlecone Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,314 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IBM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,137,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,159,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,515 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 413.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,984,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,634,577,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650,534 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,845,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,384,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,209 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,112,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,783,281,000 after purchasing an additional 722,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,157,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,282,550,000 after purchasing an additional 889,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $241.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.27, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.69. International Business Machines Corporation has a one year low of $189.00 and a one year high of $296.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $16.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.58 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 9.11%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $237.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Melius Research upgraded International Business Machines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on International Business Machines from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.75.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Articles

