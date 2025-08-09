MUFG Securities EMEA plc Takes Position in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $9,458,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cynosure Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.4% during the first quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 433 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,646,000. Ardent Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 11.5% during the first quarter. Ardent Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,774 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.6% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,527,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.00, for a total transaction of $536,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 11,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,300,380. The trade was a 4.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Yoram Rubanenko sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.96, for a total transaction of $3,899,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,629,419.04. This represents a 40.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,547 shares of company stock worth $9,472,510. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of COST opened at $980.98 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 1 year low of $837.63 and a 1 year high of $1,078.23. The company has a market cap of $435.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $977.93 and a 200-day moving average of $984.85.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The retailer reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The company had revenue of $63.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 29.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $1,035.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $975.00 price target for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,050.00.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

