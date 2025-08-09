Benjamin Edwards Inc. Purchases 17,840 Shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,879 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,840 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises approximately 0.8% of Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $59,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 16.7% in the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 10,085 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,648,000. Ardent Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Ardent Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,194 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,984,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at $414,000. Finally, Truepoint Inc. acquired a new position in Stryker during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total value of $75,290,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,222,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,962,556.60. The trade was a 5.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker Trading Up 0.4%

Stryker stock opened at $377.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $387.17 and a 200-day moving average of $380.15. The company has a market cap of $144.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.91. Stryker Corporation has a one year low of $322.03 and a one year high of $406.19.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.06. Stryker had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 44.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Stryker from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Stryker from $442.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Truist Financial set a $415.00 price target on Stryker and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $450.00 price target on Stryker in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $430.10.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

