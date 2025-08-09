Lcnb Corp Buys 1,410 Shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Lcnb Corp grew its stake in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,008 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 126.9% during the first quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 801 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 203.4% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 895 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Comcast from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.73.

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA opened at $31.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.55 and its 200-day moving average is $34.96. Comcast Corporation has a 1-year low of $31.44 and a 1-year high of $45.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $116.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.92.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The cable giant reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Comcast had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $30.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 21.82%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Further Reading

