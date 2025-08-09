National Bank of Canada FI Grows Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 49.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 219,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,913 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $55,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 290,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,581,000 after buying an additional 97,361 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 5,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 473,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,073,000 after buying an additional 55,337 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 12,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after buying an additional 3,488 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $927,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab Stock Up 1.1%

ECL stock opened at $272.83 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.62 and a twelve month high of $274.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $77.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $267.21 and a 200 day moving average of $257.51.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 34.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ECL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Ecolab from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Ecolab from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Ecolab from $307.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on Ecolab from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $273.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.71.

Get Our Latest Report on Ecolab

Ecolab Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.