ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. Invests $1.22 Million in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,903 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its holdings in Gartner by 13.4% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 1,357 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Gartner by 250.0% during the first quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gartner by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,433,449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,959,596,000 after buying an additional 164,810 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gartner by 9.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 956,223 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $401,365,000 after buying an additional 82,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gartner by 11.8% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 888 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $281,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,946,600. This represents a 8.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William James Wartinbee III sold 538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.09, for a total transaction of $241,610.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 7,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,577,001.85. This represents a 6.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,578 shares of company stock valued at $2,060,191 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Gartner stock opened at $229.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $375.39 and its 200-day moving average is $428.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.14 and a 1 year high of $584.01. The company has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.19.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.15. Gartner had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 82.63%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

IT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Gartner from $345.00 to $225.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Gartner from $535.00 to $457.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price target (down previously from $480.00) on shares of Gartner in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Gartner from $475.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Gartner from $455.00 to $322.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $369.25.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

