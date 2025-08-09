Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Trims Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cynosure Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 24.0% during the first quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 149.2% during the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 9,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 5,690 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $880,000. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $758,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 74,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,168,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 0.5%

Trane Technologies stock opened at $430.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $95.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.10. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $298.15 and a one year high of $476.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $435.42 and a 200 day moving average of $389.97.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 36.61% and a net margin of 13.76%. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on TT. Barclays lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $480.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Hsbc Global Res lowered Trane Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Northcoast Research lowered Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $445.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $396.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $458.60.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

