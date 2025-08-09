Savvy Advisors Inc. Has $813,000 Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Savvy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,675 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,986 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total transaction of $121,685.50. Following the sale, the director owned 22,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,180.08. This trade represents a 4.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE TJX opened at $131.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.77. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.71 and a 1 year high of $135.85.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.01 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 58.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Daiwa America raised shares of TJX Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.06.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

