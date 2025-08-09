Savvy Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Cim LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 33,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Conning Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 14,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 3,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 7,500 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $538,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 26,539 shares in the company, valued at $1,906,561.76. The trade was a 22.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Treasurer James Michael May sold 2,177 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $168,717.50. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer owned 27,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,143,805. This represents a 7.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on NEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.42.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.2%

NYSE:NEE opened at $72.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $149.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.54. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.72 and a fifty-two week high of $86.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.55.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 12.31%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.37%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

