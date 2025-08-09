Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Taylor Financial Group Inc.

Taylor Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Taylor Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 208.3% in the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 97.9% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $430.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $435.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $389.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $298.15 and a 12-month high of $476.18. The company has a market cap of $95.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.09.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 36.61%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 29.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $396.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Trane Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Stephens upgraded Trane Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $475.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $445.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $458.60.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

