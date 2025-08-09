Savvy Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Savvy Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 11.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DE. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,387,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 391,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,748,000 after purchasing an additional 50,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 455,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,622,000 after purchasing an additional 46,039 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of DE opened at $510.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $138.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $512.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $489.08. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $343.38 and a 1-year high of $533.78.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $11.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 31.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on DE shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $460.00 price target (up from $425.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $501.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $546.00 to $619.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $523.93.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

