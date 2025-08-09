Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Buys 2,315 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Roxbury Financial LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 587 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total transaction of $7,951,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 842,361 shares in the company, valued at $60,894,276.69. The trade was a 11.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on NIKE from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NIKE from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on NIKE from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on NIKE from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Argus upgraded NIKE to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.22.

NIKE Price Performance

NKE opened at $74.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.70 and a 200 day moving average of $67.64. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $90.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $109.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.27.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. NIKE had a return on equity of 23.33% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $11.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. NIKE’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 74.07%.

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

