Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up approximately 0.6% of Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $7,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 210.0% during the 1st quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 180.0% during the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $895.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. HSBC downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $1,150.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,135.00 price objective (up from $1,133.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $990.89.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $625.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $623.78 and a twelve month high of $972.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $774.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $798.80. The stock has a market cap of $592.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.44.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.72. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 98.25% and a net margin of 25.91%. The company had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 48.82%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jamere Jackson bought 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $639.56 per share, with a total value of $127,912.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 9,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,013,143.12. This trade represents a 2.17% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.