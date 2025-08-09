FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) Position Reduced by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,905 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 2,134 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. F M Investments LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in FedEx by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 102,230 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $28,760,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in FedEx by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 750 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 165.7% during the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,884 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total transaction of $860,226.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,592.77. This trade represents a 18.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marvin R. Ellison sold 3,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total transaction of $855,353.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,176.80. This trade represents a 31.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,343 shares of company stock worth $2,228,816. Corporate insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX opened at $227.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $228.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. FedEx Corporation has a 52-week low of $194.29 and a 52-week high of $308.53.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The shipping service provider reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 16.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.36%.

FDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $269.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of FedEx from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $311.00 to $297.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.25.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

