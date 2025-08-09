Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Grows Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 33.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 7,729 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 36,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on KMB shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, July 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.70.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $136.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.86. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $124.10 and a twelve month high of $150.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.33.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.25. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 201.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.42%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

