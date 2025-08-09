Harbour Investments Inc. Reduces Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Harbour Investments Inc. reduced its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,324,000 after buying an additional 29,880 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $14,296,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROP opened at $534.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $559.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $565.02. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $499.47 and a 12-month high of $595.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $57.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.99.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 22.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.19%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.25, for a total transaction of $195,800.00. Following the sale, the director owned 20,510 shares in the company, valued at $11,408,687.50. This represents a 1.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.17, for a total value of $846,255.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 38,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,964,266.44. This trade represents a 3.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Roper Technologies from $685.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. William Blair assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $695.00 to $703.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $655.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $637.18.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

