Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 81 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROP. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,151,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,678,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,716 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 103,901.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,114,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $657,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,824 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 15,719.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 220,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,719,000 after purchasing an additional 219,283 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 23.3% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,083,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $638,648,000 after purchasing an additional 205,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 172.6% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 257,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,640,000 after purchasing an additional 162,765 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In related news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.17, for a total value of $846,255.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 38,932 shares in the company, valued at $21,964,266.44. The trade was a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.25, for a total transaction of $195,800.00. Following the sale, the director owned 20,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,408,687.50. This trade represents a 1.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROP shares. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $655.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Mizuho set a $600.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $561.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $640.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $637.18.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $534.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $559.10 and its 200 day moving average is $565.02. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $499.47 and a 52 week high of $595.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.19%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

See Also

