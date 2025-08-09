LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Takes $238,000 Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthCollab LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 479.4% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $30.39 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $21.37 and a 12 month high of $30.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.33.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.