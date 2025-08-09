LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 182,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,807,000 after acquiring an additional 6,006 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,145,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $527,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,432,000 after acquiring an additional 6,651 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Up 0.7%

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $349.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $338.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $322.86. The company has a market capitalization of $42.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $264.17 and a 12 month high of $351.59.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

