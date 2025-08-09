Founders Financial Alliance LLC Buys New Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,496,992 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,522,335,000 after acquiring an additional 297,734 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in ServiceNow by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,955,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,434,235,000 after acquiring an additional 509,467 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 87,501.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,689,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,141,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686,291 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,654,825 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,814,433,000 after acquiring an additional 87,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,343,840 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,484,752,000 after acquiring an additional 109,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,012.01, for a total value of $2,074,620.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,693,434.14. This represents a 23.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $990.50, for a total value of $749,808.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,414. This represents a 56.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,250 shares of company stock worth $5,318,667. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Scotiabank set a $1,100.00 price objective on ServiceNow and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,003.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,150.00 price objective (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,115.20.

ServiceNow Price Performance

NOW opened at $871.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $982.92 and a 200 day moving average of $944.74. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $678.66 and a 52-week high of $1,198.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $181.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.79, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.93.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.52. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.13 EPS. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

