Covestor Ltd Sells 47 Shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Covestor Ltd reduced its holdings in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 905 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 450.0% during the first quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 314.8% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Stephens decreased their price target on Salesforce from $311.00 to $309.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Salesforce from $423.00 to $396.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to a “cautious” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.67, for a total transaction of $584,257.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,955,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,104,501,823.22. The trade was a 0.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 6,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $1,975,615.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 41,422 shares in the company, valued at $12,219,490. The trade was a 13.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,479 shares of company stock valued at $12,457,591. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $240.09 on Friday. Salesforce Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.00 and a 1 year high of $369.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $263.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $279.50. The company has a market capitalization of $229.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.74 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 16.08%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were paid a $0.416 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.98%.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Further Reading

