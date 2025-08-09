Koa Wealth Management LLC Has $983,000 Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Koa Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 419.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,163 shares during the period. Koa Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 726.0% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in PayPal during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other PayPal news, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total transaction of $281,168.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,274.36. This represents a 18.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total value of $304,824.88. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 48,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,550,894.92. This trade represents a 7.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,736 shares of company stock valued at $1,620,835. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
PayPal Stock Performance
PYPL stock opened at $67.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.89 and a 200-day moving average of $71.65. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.85 and a 12-month high of $93.66.
PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 14.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.
About PayPal
PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.
