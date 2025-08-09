Donoghue Forlines LLC Has $1.59 Million Stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

Donoghue Forlines LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its stake in Chevron by 2.2% in the first quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 42,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,097,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 2.3% in the first quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 14.1% in the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 12,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 9.1% in the first quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Chevron by 0.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 143,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,075,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $154.98 on Friday. Chevron Corporation has a 12 month low of $132.04 and a 12 month high of $168.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $148.45 and a 200-day moving average of $148.63.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $44.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.59 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 7.02%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be given a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 88.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $177.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $176.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.11.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CVX

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.