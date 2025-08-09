Covestor Ltd Sells 195 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Covestor Ltd reduced its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 37.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 332 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,496,992 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,522,335,000 after purchasing an additional 297,734 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,955,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,434,235,000 after purchasing an additional 509,467 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 87,501.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,689,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,141,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686,291 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,654,825 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,814,433,000 after purchasing an additional 87,876 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,343,840 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,484,752,000 after purchasing an additional 109,293 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,020.00, for a total value of $147,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,087,540. The trade was a 4.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,050.00, for a total transaction of $250,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 10,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,924,200. This trade represents a 2.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,250 shares of company stock worth $5,318,667 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NOW shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,275.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. FBN Securities upgraded shares of ServiceNow to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $975.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,115.20.

NOW stock opened at $871.70 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $678.66 and a 12 month high of $1,198.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $982.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $944.74. The stock has a market cap of $181.31 billion, a PE ratio of 109.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.93.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

