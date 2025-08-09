First Western Trust Bank Sells 242 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

First Western Trust Bank reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 5,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 4,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of IWD stock opened at $195.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $163.19 and a 12-month high of $200.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $193.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.26.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

