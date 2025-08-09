First Western Trust Bank Sells 709 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

First Western Trust Bank lowered its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,327 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 7.1% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Next Level Private LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.3% in the first quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 113,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 24,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 9.4% during the first quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its position in AT&T by 0.3% during the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 114,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

T opened at $28.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.83 and a 200 day moving average of $27.01. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.97 and a fifty-two week high of $29.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $30.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 13.36%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on T. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.66.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

