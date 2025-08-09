AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by First Western Trust Bank

First Western Trust Bank decreased its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 90 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter worth $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 30.0% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 13 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In other news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,875.90, for a total value of $11,627,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 2,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,337,007.50. This trade represents a 50.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,597.13, for a total transaction of $2,697,847.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,434.78. This represents a 64.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,862 shares of company stock worth $126,058,789. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Down 0.6%

NYSE:AZO opened at $4,036.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.38. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,898.57 and a fifty-two week high of $4,094.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3,737.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,642.69.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $35.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $37.07 by ($1.71). The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 56.07% and a net margin of 13.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $36.69 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AZO shares. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $4,025.00 to $4,260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $4,200.00 target price on shares of AutoZone and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $3,811.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,850.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,087.00.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

