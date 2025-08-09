Forsta AP Fonden Acquires 300 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $13,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,160,000 after purchasing an additional 8,609 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 3,766.7% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,681,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,731,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.34, for a total value of $645,548.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,801 shares in the company, valued at $922,724.34. This represents a 41.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Lane sold 8,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.74, for a total transaction of $5,279,921.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 7,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,477,041.68. The trade was a 54.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,120 shares of company stock worth $29,457,738. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $658.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.64 billion, a PE ratio of 54.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $545.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $479.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $356.14 and a 12 month high of $688.12.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.35. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 64.42%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IDXX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $640.00 price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Leerink Partners raised their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $545.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $623.56.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

