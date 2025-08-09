Forsta AP Fonden Sells 3,700 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Paychex were worth $19,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 122.3% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $141.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $123.00 and a one year high of $161.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.91.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.19. Paychex had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 94.53%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Barclays set a $155.00 price target on shares of Paychex and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Paychex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Paychex and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.20.

In other news, CEO John B. Gibson sold 12,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total value of $1,755,550.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 81,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,602,669.60. This represents a 13.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 97,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total transaction of $14,157,849.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 446,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,878,940.89. The trade was a 17.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

