Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Acquired by Avant Capital LLC

Avant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 1.3% of Avant Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Avant Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 199.8% in the fourth quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 238.7% in the first quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHX opened at $25.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.25. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $25.35.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

