Bristlecone Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 29.9% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 354,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,656,000 after buying an additional 81,502 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 24.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 642,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,049,000 after buying an additional 125,866 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 43.0% in the first quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 7,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 13.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 608,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,943,000 after buying an additional 73,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 50.0% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after buying an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PAYX shares. Citigroup set a $158.00 target price on shares of Paychex and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Paychex from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 26th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price target on shares of Paychex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.20.

Insider Activity

In other Paychex news, CEO John B. Gibson sold 12,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total transaction of $1,755,550.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 81,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,602,669.60. This represents a 13.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 97,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total transaction of $14,157,849.42. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 446,917 shares in the company, valued at $64,878,940.89. The trade was a 17.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Trading Up 0.5%

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $141.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $147.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.40. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.00 and a 52-week high of $161.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.91.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.19. Paychex had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.53%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

