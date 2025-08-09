Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Bought by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,968 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Workday by 22.7% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 172,915 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,381,000 after acquiring an additional 31,989 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Workday by 0.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 603,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $140,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the first quarter worth about $377,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Workday by 12.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 393,533 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,902,000 after acquiring an additional 43,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its position in Workday by 19.2% during the first quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 8,188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Workday stock opened at $222.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.33 and a 1 year high of $294.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $237.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.27. The company has a market cap of $59.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.69, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.24.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.22. Workday had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 72,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.61, for a total transaction of $17,383,945.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $24,679,111.17. The trade was a 41.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.41, for a total transaction of $1,863,075.00. Following the sale, the director owned 67,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,767,675. This represents a 10.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 329,005 shares of company stock valued at $79,203,523 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.31% of the company’s stock.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Workday and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $360.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.88.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

