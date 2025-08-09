Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 578,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,623 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $45,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC now owns 12,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 17,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Hoge Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Hoge Financial Services LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

NASDAQ VCSH opened at $79.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.13 and its 200-day moving average is $78.77. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $77.58 and a one year high of $79.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.2972 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

