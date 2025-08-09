Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $72.85 Million Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 709,028 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $72,846,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cynosure Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 27.8% in the first quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 42.5% in the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 232,607 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,898,000 after acquiring an additional 69,367 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.5% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 9,749 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 18.0% in the first quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 9,377 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMD has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Dbs Bank cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Erste Group Bank raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. DZ Bank raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.56.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $172.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $280.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.29, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.48 and a 1 year high of $182.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 14th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $2,790,229.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at $265,676,461.30. The trade was a 1.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

