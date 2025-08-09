Johnson Financial Group LLC Has $59.49 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Johnson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,314,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 51,158 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 6.3% of Johnson Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Johnson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $59,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 24,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC now owns 7,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 6,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of VWO stock opened at $50.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.73. The stock has a market cap of $94.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.53 and a 52 week high of $51.25.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.